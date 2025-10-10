Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 88.72 against US dollar

20:42





Forex traders said the rupee gained on strong domestic markets and overnight decline in commodity prices.





Intervention by the central bank also supported the domestic currency. However, a strong US dollar capped sharp gains, they added.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.80 and traded in the range of 88.50-88.80 before settling at 88.72, higher by 7 paise from its previous close.





On Thursday, the rupee closed at 88.79 against the greenback. -- PTI

The rupee appreciated 7 paise to close at 88.72 against the US dollar on Friday, on strength in the domestic markets and broad weakness in crude oil prices.