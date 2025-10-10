Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 88.72 against US dollar

The rupee appreciated 7 paise to close at 88.72 against the US dollar on Friday, on strength in the domestic markets and broad weakness in crude oil prices.
Forex traders said the rupee gained on strong domestic markets and overnight decline in commodity prices.
Intervention by the central bank also supported the domestic currency. However, a strong US dollar capped sharp gains, they added.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.80 and traded in the range of 88.50-88.80 before settling at 88.72, higher by 7 paise from its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee closed at 88.79 against the greenback. -- PTI