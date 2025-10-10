HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Ram', 'Lakshman' attacked in clash in UP

Fri, 10 October 2025
Share:
16:24
Representational image
Representational image
A clash broke out during a 'Ram Barat' procession in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, in which artistes portraying Ram and Lakshman, among others, were assaulted, police said on Friday. 

The incident at Ekauna village on Thursday evening sparked an outrage in the area, and videos of the attack later surfaced on social media, they said. Deoria SP Sanjeev Suman said some youths attacked Adarsh Pandey and Shivmangal Pandey, who were playing Ram and Lakshman, respectively, Ramleela committee president Atul Pandey, and four others, over an old dispute. Locals staged a protest alleging police inaction, prompting senior officers, including SP Suman and ASP Anand Kumar Pandey, to reach the spot and pacify the crowd. 

"Prima facie, negligence was found on the part of the local police. SHO Umesh Bajpai and SI Shivbachan have been sent to the police lines. Four suspects have been detained for questioning," the SP said. According to police, the attack stemmed from a quarrel at a local fair two days back, when members of the Ramleela committee objected to the "misbehaviour" of some youths. 

Though a complaint was filed, no action was taken in the matter; locals alleged that police were not present during the Ram Barat, leading to the violent clash. A detailed probe into the matter is underway, police said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! What did Keir Starmer take away to UK from India visit?
LIVE! What did Keir Starmer take away to UK from India visit?

Not Trump, Nobel Peace Prize goes to Venezuelan activist
Not Trump, Nobel Peace Prize goes to Venezuelan activist

United States President Donald Trump was hoping to get the Peace award for "stopping" the eight wars including the conflict between India and Pakistan through trade and tariffs.

Nobody has solved 8 wars in 9 months: Trump on Nobel
Nobody has solved 8 wars in 9 months: Trump on Nobel

US President Donald Trump has repeated his claim of "stopping" the conflict between India and Pakistan through trade and tariffs, and suggested he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for settling multiple conflicts.

Jaishankar meets Taliban minister, Kabul mission made embassy
Jaishankar meets Taliban minister, Kabul mission made embassy

India has upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to an embassy, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar acknowledging the Taliban's consideration of India's security concerns. The announcement was made during talks with Afghan...

2nd Test UPDATES: Jaiswal, Gill take India past 300
2nd Test UPDATES: Jaiswal, Gill take India past 300

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO