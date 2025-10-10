Odisha: Abducted panchayat member returns home unharmed

01:04





Dhaneswar Sethy, a ward member of Ranapur gram panchayat, went missing near Binjharpur bazar while returning home on October 1.





His family members started a frantic search to trace him, but were unsuccessful.





Later, they filed a complaint with the police that some unidentified miscreants kidnapped him to prevent him from voting in the no-confidence motion against the local Sarpanch which was scheduled on October 8.





The block development officer (BDO) of Binjharpur postponed the no-confidence vote following the abduction of Sethi, an official said.





Sethi's disappearance a few days before the scheduled no-trust vote had triggered widespread discontentment among a group of ward members, as he had earlier expressed his support to the motion.





Based on the complaint, the police initiated a probe but failed to trace Sethi. -- PTI

