Follow Rediff on:      
Odisha: Abducted panchayat member returns home unharmed

Fri, 10 October 2025
A panchayat member who was allegedly abducted by some unidentified miscreants from Binjharpur area in Jajpur district last week returned home safely on, the police said on Thursday. 

Dhaneswar Sethy, a ward member of Ranapur gram panchayat, went missing near Binjharpur bazar while returning home on October 1. 

His family members started a frantic search to trace him, but were unsuccessful. 

Later, they filed a complaint with the police that some unidentified miscreants kidnapped him to prevent him from voting in the no-confidence motion against the local Sarpanch which was scheduled on October 8. 

The block development officer (BDO) of Binjharpur postponed the no-confidence vote following the abduction of Sethi, an official said. 

Sethi's disappearance a few days before the scheduled no-trust vote had triggered widespread discontentment among a group of ward members, as he had earlier expressed his support to the motion. 

Based on the complaint, the police initiated a probe but failed to trace Sethi. -- PTI

