HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Not new weapons, only spare parts to Pak, clarifies US

Fri, 10 October 2025
Share:
09:06
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir meets US President Donald Trump
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir meets US President Donald Trump
The United States on Friday dismissed reports suggesting that Pakistan would receive new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) under a recently amended contract, clarifying that the modification relates only to sustainment and spare parts support and does not involve any delivery of new weapons.

In a statement, the US Embassy said the Department of War's September 30 announcement referred to "an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan.

"The embassy stressed that "contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new AMRAAMs to Pakistan," and added that the sustainment work "does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan's current capabilities."

The clarification follows media reports, including from Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, that interpreted the US Department of War's September 30 contract update as a new missile sale to Pakistan. 

The official release had announced that Raytheon Co., based in Tucson, Arizona, received a USD 41 million modification to an existing AMRAAM production contract, taking the total value to over USD 2.5 billion.

According to the original Department of War statement, the contract involves foreign military sales to several countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Australia, Qatar, Oman, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Kuwait, Turkiye, and Pakistan, and is expected to be completed by May 2030.

While the announcement listed Pakistan among the participating countries, the US Embassy has now confirmed that the inclusion relates to ongoing sustainment support, not to new missile deliveries.

Pakistan had previously purchased around 700 AMRAAMs in 2007 for its F-16 fleet, which was at that time the largest international order for the air-to-air missile system.

Reports of a new supply deal emerged weeks after Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir met with former US President Donald Trump in September. -- ANI    

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not new weapons, only spare parts to Pak, clarifies US
LIVE! Not new weapons, only spare parts to Pak, clarifies US

2nd Test UPDATES: Unchanged India elect to bat vs Windies
2nd Test UPDATES: Unchanged India elect to bat vs Windies

Modi hails Trump's Gaza peace plan amid strained ties
Modi hails Trump's Gaza peace plan amid strained ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US President Donald Trump on the success of the first phase of a US-brokered peace plan for Gaza and reviewed trade negotiations during a phone conversation.

Army overhauls physical fitness rules across ranks
Army overhauls physical fitness rules across ranks

The Indian Army is set to implement revised physical fitness norms for all personnel, from Agniveers to senior officers, with combined physical tests to be conducted twice annually. The new guidelines aim to enhance combat readiness and...

India, UK ink $468 mn defence deal to boost air power
India, UK ink $468 mn defence deal to boost air power

India and the UK have announced a series of defence cooperation initiatives, including a USD 468 million deal for the supply of lightweight multirole missile systems to enhance India's air defence capabilities.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO