Mukesh Ambani donates Rs 10 cr to Badrinath, Kedarnath temples

Fri, 10 October 2025
22:23
A view of the Badrinath temple/File image
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the sacred Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams on Friday for darshan and donated Rs 10 crore to the revered temples.

Upon his arrival at both shrines, Mukesh Ambani was grandly welcomed by Hemant Dwivedi, chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, who also presented him with the traditional Uttarakhand cap.

After offering prayers at the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples, Ambani told chairman Hemant Dwivedi that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Char Dham Yatra is being managed in a highly organised manner, a release said.

He remarked that the Dhami government has made excellent arrangements for pilgrims at various halts along the route. 

Such safe and well-managed facilities are rarely seen at other pilgrimage sites.

Ambani added that he has been visiting Uttarakhand for nearly 20 years, but has never witnessed such exemplary arrangements as in recent times. 

He praised the historic work done under Chief Minister Dhami's leadership. -- ANI

