Markets open cautiously as Israel-Hamas deal progresses

Fri, 10 October 2025
10:03
image
The share market opened on a cautious note on Friday as the Israel-Hamas peace deal talks began taking shape with US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza Peace Plan. Investors remained watchful amid mixed global cues, the ongoing US government shutdown, and the domestic earnings season. 

The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,167.65, recording a minor decline of 14.15 points or 0.06 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened lower by 96.65 points or 0.12 per cent at 82,075.45. Experts noted that US markets, which had recently hit lifetime highs, ended a bit lower as the lack of government data kept investors cautious. 

The absence of fresh economic triggers, coupled with uncertainty over the prolonged U.S. government shutdown, weighed on global sentiment. Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas truce led to a decline in oil prices on reduced Middle East risk premia, while gold and silver continued to move upward.

 Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert, told ANI that India has witnessed multiple days of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) net inflows in the secondary markets. He highlighted that the blockbuster oversubscription of the LG Electronics IPO reflects strong investor appetite for primary market offerings. "The wait is now twofold," Bagga said. 

"Some relief from the U.S. tariffs by November is a small probability. The second is the earnings season which has begun well. The focus will remain on domestic sectors benefiting from continued government infra spending, the consumption boost from GST 2.0, income tax cuts, and the RBI's rate cuts and liquidity injection. Globally linked sectors like IT will wait for more positives from the global macro, but are near their cycle troughs," he added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 1.55L commuters travel on day 1 of Mumbai Metro Line-3
5 killed as house collapses after powerful blast in Ayodhya
Officials have appealed to residents to stay away from the accident site to facilitate rescue efforts. Senior police and administrative officers are supervising the operation and have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the...

2nd Test UPDATES: Rahul out for 38; India lose 1st wicket
Is 'Bhunja Party' Really Running Bihar?
Tejashwi Yadav and Prashant Kishore claim that a group of senior Janata Dal-United leaders and retired bureaucrats, locally dubbed the 'Bhunja Party', manages the state administration on Nitish Kumar's behalf.

Not new weapons, but...: US on missile sales to Pak
In a statement, the US embassy said the Department of War's September 30 announcement referred to "an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan."

