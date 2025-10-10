HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Maria Machado has been forced to live in hiding'

Fri, 10 October 2025
14:47
The Nobel Committee on Maria Machado: "Democracy is a precondition for lasting peace. However, we live in a world where democracy is in retreat, where more and more authoritarian regimes are challenging norms and resorting to violence. Maria Corina Machado -- awarded the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize -- has spent years working for the freedom of the Venezuelan people. 

"The Venezuelan regime's rigid hold on power and its repression of the population are not unique in the world. We see the same trends globally: rule of law abused by those in control, free media silenced, critics imprisoned, and societies pushed towards authoritarian rule and militarisation. In 2024, more elections were held than ever before, but fewer and fewer are free and fair."

