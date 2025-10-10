Israeli forces destroy building hiding Hezbollah weapons

23:49

File image





Following intelligence guidance, the fighters searched the building before destroying it and confiscated the weapons they found inside.





"The Hezbollah terrorist organisation's activity in the building constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF. -- ANI/TPS

As part of an operation by reserve fighters from the IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) 300th Brigade, a building where weapons belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation were found was destroyed this morning in the Ayta ash-Shaab area in southern Lebanon.