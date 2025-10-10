HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India's forex reserves drop below $700 bn

Fri, 10 October 2025
Share:
21:15
image
India's forex reserves fell by $276 million to $699.96 billion during the week ended October 3, according to RBI data. 

In the previous reporting week, India's forex reserves had dropped by $2.334 billion to $700.236 billion. 

For the week ended October 3, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.049 billion to $577.708 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. 

Value of the gold reserves increased by $3.753 billion to $98.77 billion during the week, the RBI said. 

The Special Drawing Rights  were up by $25 million to $18.814 billion, the central bank said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Second soldier's body recovered in Anantnag
LIVE! Second soldier's body recovered in Anantnag

Chirag seeks impartial probe into IPS officer's suicide
Chirag seeks impartial probe into IPS officer's suicide

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan demands a time-bound and impartial probe into the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, alleging caste oppression and harassment within the administrative system. He has spoken to...

Not Trump, Nobel Peace Prize goes to Venezuelan activist
Not Trump, Nobel Peace Prize goes to Venezuelan activist

United States President Donald Trump was hoping to get the Peace award for "stopping" the eight wars including the conflict between India and Pakistan through trade and tariffs.

Nobody has solved 8 wars in 9 months: Trump on Nobel
Nobody has solved 8 wars in 9 months: Trump on Nobel

US President Donald Trump has repeated his claim of "stopping" the conflict between India and Pakistan through trade and tariffs, and suggested he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for settling multiple conflicts.

Police conduct flag march in Cuttack ahead of mass prayer
Police conduct flag march in Cuttack ahead of mass prayer

Odisha Police conducted a flag march in sensitive areas of Cuttack ahead of a mass prayer, warning against spreading rumors on social media and threatening strict action, including sedition charges, against those disrupting communal...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO