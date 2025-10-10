India's forex reserves drop below $700 bn

21:15





In the previous reporting week, India's forex reserves had dropped by $2.334 billion to $700.236 billion.





For the week ended October 3, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.049 billion to $577.708 billion, the data released on Friday showed.





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.





Value of the gold reserves increased by $3.753 billion to $98.77 billion during the week, the RBI said.





The Special Drawing Rights were up by $25 million to $18.814 billion, the central bank said. -- PTI

