India upgrades its Kabul mission to full embassy status

13:14

EAM S Jaishankar at the bilateral meet with his Afghanistan counterpart





"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan... To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India," Jaishankar said during his opening remarks. Jaishankar welcomed Muttaqi and his delegation at the Hyderabad House in the national capital and affirmed the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan.





He unveiled a series of development and humanitarian initiatives, including a commitment to six new development projects to Afghanistan, details of which he said will be announced after the talks. Jaishankar also appreciated the solidarity by Afghanistan in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Afghanistan's sensitivity towards India's security concerns.





In his remarks the Union Minister said, "Your visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan."





Noting that they had spoken once after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the second time, after the Kunar and Nangarhar earthquake, Jaishankar said that the meeting in-person holds a special value in allowing to exchange perspectives, identify common interests and forge closer cooperation. -- ANI

In a significant diplomatic move, India on Friday announced the upgrading of its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of the Embassy of India. The announcement was made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during bilateral talks with visiting Afghanistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi and his delegation.