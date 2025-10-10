'I spoke to Nobel winner Machado last year and she said...'

Maria Machado told Amanpour: "Everyone in Venezuela is afraid for losing our freedom or even our lives but we're committed to make truth prevail'. Opposition leader @MariaCorinaYA tells me "the [Maduro] regime lost total touch with reality'. His re-election has been dismissed at home and abroad as a sham."

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner has been announced as Maria Corina Machado "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

Terming her as a "brave and committed champion of peace," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said that the Prize has gone to a "woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness."

"Democracy is a precondition for lasting peace. However, we live in a world where democracy is in retreat, where more and more authoritarian regimes are challenging norms and resorting to violence."

Machado has spent years working for the freedom of the Venezuelan people, the Committee said.