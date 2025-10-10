HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'I spoke to Nobel winner Machado last year and she said...'

Fri, 10 October 2025
Share:
15:36
image
Christiane Amanpour, CNN Chief International Anchor (does she honestly need an introduction?), posts on X: "I spoke with the new Nobel peace laureate Maria Corina Machado last August, in the wake of elections outside observers agree her party won, and she told me what drives her to keep going even as a crackdown was underway."

Maria Machado told Amanpour: "Everyone in Venezuela is afraid for losing our freedom or even our lives but we're committed to make truth prevail'. Opposition leader @MariaCorinaYA tells me "the [Maduro] regime lost total touch with reality'. His re-election has been dismissed at home and abroad as a sham."

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner has been announced as Maria Corina Machado "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."
 
Terming her as a "brave and committed champion of peace," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said that the Prize has gone to a "woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness."
 
"Democracy is a precondition for lasting peace. However, we live in a world where democracy is in retreat, where more and more authoritarian regimes are challenging norms and resorting to violence."
 
Machado has spent years working for the freedom of the Venezuelan people, the Committee said.
 

TOP STORIES

Not Trump, Nobel Peace Prize goes to Venezuelan activist
Not Trump, Nobel Peace Prize goes to Venezuelan activist

United States President Donald Trump was hoping to get the Peace award for "stopping" the eight wars including the conflict between India and Pakistan through trade and tariffs.

LIVE! Lone survivors in horrific bus accident had changed seats
LIVE! Lone survivors in horrific bus accident had changed seats

Nobody has solved 8 wars in 9 months: Trump on Nobel
Nobody has solved 8 wars in 9 months: Trump on Nobel

US President Donald Trump has repeated his claim of "stopping" the conflict between India and Pakistan through trade and tariffs, and suggested he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for settling multiple conflicts.

Jaishankar meets Muttaqi, Kabul mission made embassy
Jaishankar meets Muttaqi, Kabul mission made embassy

India has upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to an embassy, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar acknowledging the Taliban's consideration of India's security concerns. The announcement was made during talks with Afghan...

2nd Test UPDATES: Sudharsan out for 87; India 2 down
2nd Test UPDATES: Sudharsan out for 87; India 2 down

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO