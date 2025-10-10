HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

FPIs Trim Exposure To Healthcare, IT Sectors

Fri, 10 October 2025
Share:
09:26
image
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew Rs 14,124 crore from Indian equities in the second half of September, with the healthcare, information technology and consumer durables sectors bearing the brunt of the sell-off. 

According to data from Prime Database, outflows were sharpest in healthcare (Rs 4,521 crore), followed by IT (Rs 4,036 crore), consumer durables (Rs 3,301 crore), and fast-moving consumer goods (Rs 3,110 crore). Analysts attribute the exodus to policy shifts by the United States.

In September, the US government imposed higher H-1B visa fees and new restrictions, raising concerns over the sustainability of India's onsite-offshore IT delivery model.

At the same time, investor sentiment towards Indian pharmaceuticals soured following the US decision to levy 100 per cent tariffs on select branded and patented drug exports -- most generic drugs, the mainstay of Indian pharma, remain unaffected.

-- Sundar Sethuraman, Business Standard 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not new weapons, only spare parts to Pak, clarifies US
LIVE! Not new weapons, only spare parts to Pak, clarifies US

2nd Test UPDATES: Unchanged India elect to bat vs Windies
2nd Test UPDATES: Unchanged India elect to bat vs Windies

Modi hails Trump's Gaza peace plan amid strained ties
Modi hails Trump's Gaza peace plan amid strained ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US President Donald Trump on the success of the first phase of a US-brokered peace plan for Gaza and reviewed trade negotiations during a phone conversation.

Army overhauls physical fitness rules across ranks
Army overhauls physical fitness rules across ranks

The Indian Army is set to implement revised physical fitness norms for all personnel, from Agniveers to senior officers, with combined physical tests to be conducted twice annually. The new guidelines aim to enhance combat readiness and...

India, UK ink $468 mn defence deal to boost air power
India, UK ink $468 mn defence deal to boost air power

India and the UK have announced a series of defence cooperation initiatives, including a USD 468 million deal for the supply of lightweight multirole missile systems to enhance India's air defence capabilities.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO