HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ED arrests Himachal assistant drug controller in DA case

Fri, 10 October 2025
Share:
22:56
image
The Enforcement Directorate  on Friday said it has arrested an assistant drug controller of the Himachal Pradesh government under the anti-money laundering law in an alleged corruption and possession of disproportionate assets case registered against him. 

Nishant Sareen, posted with the directorate of health and safety regulation, was taken into custody on October 9. 

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Shimla sent him to ED custody till October 14, the agency said in a statement. 

Probe found that Sareen, while serving as a drug inspector and subsequently as an ADC in the Himachal Pradesh government, "misused" his official position for obtaining personal favours/bribes from various individuals linked to pharmaceutical companies located within his jurisdiction, the ED alleged. 

The officer "generated illicit" proceeds derived from the commission of scheduled offences, including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, and utilised them for leading a luxurious life and for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, it said. 

The money laundering case stems from two FIRs of the HP Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and a Haryana Police complaint against the officer and his alleged associate Komal Khanna. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Politics over peace': White House slams Nobel panel
LIVE! 'Politics over peace': White House slams Nobel panel

Afghanistan's Taliban govt to send diplomats to India
Afghanistan's Taliban govt to send diplomats to India

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi announced that Kabul will send diplomats to India as part of efforts to improve bilateral relations. He assured New Delhi that Afghan soil will not be used for activities detrimental to India's...

2 cops beat BTech student to death in Bhopal
2 cops beat BTech student to death in Bhopal

A 22-year-old BTech student died after allegedly being beaten by police personnel in Bhopal. Two constables have been suspended, and an investigation is underway.

Pan-India SIR: EC to begin with states going to polls
Pan-India SIR: EC to begin with states going to polls

The Election Commission is expected to initiate a phased, pan-India special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters' list, prioritizing states with upcoming assembly elections. This cleanup exercise aims to weed out illegal foreign...

India's Kabul mission made embassy; offers 6 projects
India's Kabul mission made embassy; offers 6 projects

India has upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to an embassy, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar acknowledging the Taliban's consideration of India's security concerns. The announcement was made during talks with Afghan...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO