Follow Rediff on:      
Delhi-bound flight from Vienna diverted to Dubai due to snag: Air India

Fri, 10 October 2025
20:51
Tata Group-owned Air India on Friday said its Delhi-bound flight from Vienna on October 9 was diverted to Dubai due to a technical issue. 

The aircraft landed safely at Dubai and underwent necessary checks, it said in a statement, without sharing specific details. 

The flight, operated by the same aircraft, departed Dubai at 08:45 hours IST and landed in Delhi at 12:19 hours IST. 

Though Air India did not elaborate the "technical issue" due to which the flight was forced to divert to Dubai, the pilots body, Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) in a letter to the civil aviation minister revealed that the Boeing 787 aircraft "experienced failures across critical systems which included Autopilots, ILS (instrument landing system), flight directors (FDs) and flight control system degradation with no autoland capability. 

"Air India categorically denies any assertion that there was an electrical failure in the said aircraft," the airline said in the statement. 

"Since 16 Jun 25, we have reiterated that all B-787s in the country must be checked thoroughly for the electrical systems. On 04 Oct, the RAT deployed on AI-117 a/c while on approach at BHX. On 09 Oct, AI-154 from Vienna to Delhi diverted to Dubai, which had major technical issues where the autopilot system suddenly failed, triggering a series of technical malfunctions," the FIP said. -- PTI

