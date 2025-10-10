Dad hits jobless son with rod for demanding luxury car

10:41





The incident occurred near Vanchiyoor on Thursday afternoon and the injured 28-year-old son is in a critical condition at the government medical college in Thiruvananthapuram, police said.





The father, who has been booked for attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, is currently in hiding, they added. An officer of Vanchiyoor police station said that the father had bought his son an expensive motorbike recently, but the 28-year-old was not satisfied with that and instead asked for a luxury car.





On Thursday, there was an argument over the issue at their residence and the son physically attacked his father, who retaliated using a metal rod, the officer said. According to neighbours and relatives of the family, the son is unemployed, always asks for expensive things and gets angry quickly if his demands are not met, police said. "The father has switched off his phone and is in hiding. We have launched an investigation and are searching for him," they added. PTI

