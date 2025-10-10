HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cough syrup deaths: SC rejects PIL seeking CBI probe

Fri, 10 October 2025
Share:
12:19
image
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking an inquiry and systemic reform in drug safety mechanisms in the wake of deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly due to consumption of toxic cough syrups. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran dismissed the PIL filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to it. The top law officer said the petitioner reads the newspaper and rushes to the court. 

The bench, which was initially of the view that the notice should be issued, later dismissed it. Mehta said he was not appearing for any state at the moment but the seriousness with which states like Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are taking actions cannot be undermined.

Moreover, there are proper law enforcement mechanisms in states, he added. The bench asked Tiwari as to how many PILs he has filed so far in the top court and on being told that he has moved eight to 10 such pleas so far, the bench dismissed the instant petition. "Dismissed," the CJI said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cough syrup deaths: SC rejects PIL seeking CBI probe,
LIVE! Cough syrup deaths: SC rejects PIL seeking CBI probe,

2nd Test UPDATES: Jaiswal guides India to 94/1 at lunch
2nd Test UPDATES: Jaiswal guides India to 94/1 at lunch

Indians sanctioned by US for aiding Iran's energy trade
Indians sanctioned by US for aiding Iran's energy trade

The Indian nationals sanctioned include Varun Pula, who owns Marshall Islands-based Bertha Shipping Inc., which owns and operates Comoros-flagged vessel PAMIR.

Cough syrup deaths: No state follows pharma safety norms
Cough syrup deaths: No state follows pharma safety norms

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will conduct testing, inspection and auditing of cough syrup manufacturers.

5 killed as house collapses after powerful blast in Ayodhya
5 killed as house collapses after powerful blast in Ayodhya

Officials have appealed to residents to stay away from the accident site to facilitate rescue efforts. Senior police and administrative officers are supervising the operation and have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO