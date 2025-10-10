Cong to contest all 11 UP council seats

23:58





The party also named five potential candidates and indicated that it plans to go solo in the polls.





In a statement, state Congress chief Ajay Rai said the party aims to amplify the voices of the youth and teachers in the Council.





To achieve this, the party has begun registering five lakh graduate and two lakh teacher voters. Rai said the potential candidates are being appointed as coordinators for each seat.





Currently, five coordinators have been named, and these are Vikrant Vashishtha for the Meerut-Saharanpur Graduate seat, Raghuraj Singh Pal for the Agra Graduate seat, Devmani Tiwari for the Lucknow Graduate seat, Sanjay Priyadarshi for the Varanasi Teachers' Legislative Council seat, and Arvind Singh Patel for the Varanasi Graduates' Legislative Council seat. -- PTI

The Congress on Friday announced that it will field candidates for all 11 seats -- five graduates' and six teachers' constituencies -- in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections scheduled for next year.