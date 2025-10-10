HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chirag seeks high-level probe in Haryana IPS suicide

Fri, 10 October 2025
20:14
Bharatiya Janata Party ally and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas president Chirag Paswan on Friday demanded a time-bound and impartial probe into the death of Indian Police Service officer Y Puran Kumar and said that no one, irrespective of their position or influence, should be spared.

Paswan spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the matter.

In a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, he said the alleged suicide of the senior IPS officer belonging to Scheduled Caste signals the continued presence of caste oppression in the administrative system. It is spread in the system like poison, the Union minister told Saini.

The Dalit leader also spoke to Saini and called up the deceased officer's wife to offer condolences. If an official has to suffer mental harassment due to his caste, ideology and honesty, then it is not only condemnable but also a blow to the soul of Constitution, the LJP-RV president said.

Chandigarh Police on Friday constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team to investigate the alleged suicide of the Haryana police officer for 'prompt, impartial and thorough investigation' in a time-bound manner.

A suicide note left by Kumar has blamed a number of officers for harassing him.

Kumar's wife has said that his death was the result of 'systematic persecution' by high-ranking officers.

Paswan, a Dalit, said that Kumar's words in the 'suicide note' shake the soul of administrative system, asserting that the incident is linked to the country's president and constitutional decorum.

It is painful that an officer who dedicated his life to the law, discipline and service had to finally bow to this 'inhuman system', Paswan said.

He told Saini that strict, transparent and fearless action in the matter will send a message to the country that no one is above the law, neither is someone's designation, nor reputation or influence.   -- PTI

