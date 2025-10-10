Chhota Rajan aide, two associates arrested in extortion-threat case

21:59

Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan/File image





He was apprehended by a Crime Branch team outside the sessions court complex in south Mumbai this evening, the official added. "He had come for a court hearing.





He was taken into custody along with his associates Anil Singh and Mimit Bhuta.





The complainant in the case had given Rs 1.25 crore to a builder, who did not return the money.





The builder then got Rao to threaten the complainant," the official said. DK Rao, along with his associate, threatened the complainant with dire consequences when the latter demanded the return of Rs 1.25 crore he had invested with Bhuta, who is a builder, the official said. -- PTI

DK Rao, a close aide of jailed gangster Chhota Rajan, and two associates were arrested on Friday by Mumbai Crime Branch in an extortion and threat case, an official said.