Chandigarh police sets up SIT for Haryana cop 'suicide'

Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar





The SIT will be led by IG Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar. It will also comprise Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SP City K M Priyanka, DSP Charanjit Singh Virk and other officers Gurjit Kaur and Jaiveer Rana as members, according to an official order.





It said, "In view of the gravity and sensitivity of allegations in the case... an SIT consisting of following members is hereby constituted with immediate effect to conduct a prompt, impartial, and thorough investigation of the case under the supervision of IGP, UT, Chandigarh."





It further said, "The SIT shall investigate all aspects of FIR No 156/2025, including evidence collection, witness examination, take expert opinions, legal advice, etc in a time-bound manner and preparation of final report upon completion," it said. PTI

The Chandigarh Police on Friday constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the 'suicide' case of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar for "prompt, impartial and thorough investigation" in a time-bound manner.