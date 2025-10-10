HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Centre to introduce AI in school curriculum from Class 3

Fri, 10 October 2025
The ministry of education is set to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the school curriculum for all students from Class 3 onwards from next academic year (2026-27) and a framework is being developed for AI integration across grades, according to officials. 

"We need to move fast so that students and teachers are properly aligned with this technology over the next two to three years. The challenge will be to reach out to over one crore teachers across the country and orient them in imparting AI-related education. The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is developing the framework for AI integration across grades," school education secretary Sanjay Kumar said. 

"A pilot project is already underway for teachers to use AI tools to prepare lesson plans. Our objective is to prepare both the learner and the teacher for the digital economy," he added. -- PTI

