HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Anand Mahindra bumps into Gurinder Chadha

Fri, 10 October 2025
Share:
14:09
image
Anand Mahindra, chairperson, Mahindra and Mahindra shares this picture on X and writes: "One of the most striking features of the delegation led by British PM @Keir_Starmer to Mumbai was its multisectoral representation. His goal was to enhance trade; but trade that extends beyond commerce to include academia and culture. 

"So, at the lunch hosted yesterday at Raj Bhavan by @PMOIndia, amidst the usual business conversations, I was delighted to catch up with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, of 'Bend It Like Beckham' fame. Her latest project, titled 'Christmas Karma', is apparently a Bollywood-style musical adaptation of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol. Releasing soon...

"Gurinder has long championed the beauty of cross-cultural storytelling, and this new work promises to take that legacy even further."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump was asked if he'd win Peace Nobel. He said...
LIVE! Trump was asked if he'd win Peace Nobel. He said...

2nd Test UPDATES: Jaiswal hits century; India 220/1 at tea
2nd Test UPDATES: Jaiswal hits century; India 220/1 at tea

SC rejects plea for CBI probe into toxic cough syrup deaths
SC rejects plea for CBI probe into toxic cough syrup deaths

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran dismissed the PIL filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to it.

Now, Zubeen Garg's security staff arrested in death case
Now, Zubeen Garg's security staff arrested in death case

With this, a total of seven people have been arrested in connection with Garg's death.

Haryana IPS suicide: Wife asks why DGP not named in FIR
Haryana IPS suicide: Wife asks why DGP not named in FIR

The wife of a senior Haryana police officer who allegedly committed suicide has questioned the FIR filed in the case, citing incomplete information and seeking amendments to include all accused and reflect appropriate sections of the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO