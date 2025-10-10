Anand Mahindra bumps into Gurinder Chadha

14:09





"So, at the lunch hosted yesterday at Raj Bhavan by @PMOIndia, amidst the usual business conversations, I was delighted to catch up with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, of 'Bend It Like Beckham' fame. Her latest project, titled 'Christmas Karma', is apparently a Bollywood-style musical adaptation of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol. Releasing soon...





"Gurinder has long championed the beauty of cross-cultural storytelling, and this new work promises to take that legacy even further."

Anand Mahindra, chairperson, Mahindra and Mahindra shares this picture on X and writes: "One of the most striking features of the delegation led by British PM @Keir_Starmer to Mumbai was its multisectoral representation. His goal was to enhance trade; but trade that extends beyond commerce to include academia and culture.