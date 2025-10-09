Villagers foil attempt to abduct schoolgirl in Jharkhand's Sahibganj

23:47

File image





The incident occurred in Rajmahal area when the girl was going to school in an autorickshaw along with her friends.





Rajmahal police station officer-in-charge Hasnain Ansari told PTI that five men intercepted the autorickshaw and tried to take her in the SUV by force near a petrol pump between Lakhipur and Mansingha.





"As the girl raised an alarm, nearby villagers rushed for help and challenged the youths and, after a fistfight, they fled in their SUV. The girl's family has registered a complaint naming the accused. We will nab the culprits soon," said the police official.





The five youths also attempted to harass the other girls in the autorickshaw. -- PTI

A group of five youths tried to abduct a 15-year-old girl in an SUV in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, but the attempt was foiled by villagers, the police said.