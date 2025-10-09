HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Villagers foil attempt to abduct schoolgirl in Jharkhand's Sahibganj

Thu, 09 October 2025
Share:
23:47
File image
File image
A group of five youths tried to abduct a 15-year-old girl in an SUV in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, but the attempt was foiled by villagers, the police said. 

The incident occurred in Rajmahal area when the girl was going to school in an autorickshaw along with her friends. 

Rajmahal police station officer-in-charge Hasnain Ansari told PTI that five men intercepted the autorickshaw and tried to take her in the SUV by force near a petrol pump between Lakhipur and Mansingha. 

"As the girl raised an alarm, nearby villagers rushed for help and challenged the youths and, after a fistfight, they fled in their SUV. The girl's family has registered a complaint naming the accused. We will nab the culprits soon," said the police official. 

The five youths also attempted to harass the other girls in the autorickshaw. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal bans Coldrif cough syrup over MP child deaths
LIVE! Bengal bans Coldrif cough syrup over MP child deaths

Modi hails Trump's Gaza peace plan amid strained ties
Modi hails Trump's Gaza peace plan amid strained ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US President Donald Trump on the success of the first phase of a US-brokered peace plan for Gaza and reviewed trade negotiations during a phone conversation.

J-K: Body of missing soldier found, search on for another
J-K: Body of missing soldier found, search on for another

The soldiers, both commandos of an elite Para unit, went missing during a combing operation in the Kokernag area on Tuesday. The operation was launched two days ago in the Ahlan Gadole area, following inputs that a group of terrorists...

Blast near UP mosque caused by firecracker storage: Police
Blast near UP mosque caused by firecracker storage: Police

A massive explosion in Kanpur's Mishri Bazaar was caused by illegal firecracker storage, not a scooter explosion, police confirm. Terror links have been ruled out, and several arrests have been made.

Govt launches all India drive to test cough syrups
Govt launches all India drive to test cough syrups

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated a nationwide campaign to test, inspect, and audit cough syrup manufacturers following concerns about contaminated products and child deaths. The initiative aims to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO