Two ISI-backed terror operatives held with 2.5 kg RDX-based explosive in Punjab

In a major breakthrough against Pakistan's ISI-backed terror network, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar has busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of its two operatives and recovered RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED), weighing nearly 2.5kg and one remote control from their possession, said Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.