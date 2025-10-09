Two ISI-backed terror operatives held with 2.5 kg RDX-based explosive in Punjab

In a major breakthrough against Pakistan's ISI-backed terror network, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar has busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of its two operatives and recovered RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED), weighing nearly 2.5kg and one remote control from their possession, said Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.
According to an official release, the module was being operated by UK-based handlers Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai, at the direction of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh alias Rinda.
Those arrested have been identified as Gurjinder Singh, alias Rinku, a resident of the village of Athwal in Gurdaspur, and Deewan Singh, alias Nikku, a resident of Nikko Saran Kalan in Gurdaspur.
Police teams have also impounded the black-coloured Hero Splendour motorcycle they were riding.
DGP Gaurav Yadav said that both the arrested persons were receiving direct instructions from their UK-based operatives, Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered RDX-based IED was intended for a targeted terror attack, he said. -- ANI