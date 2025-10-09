HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TVK chief Vijay gets threat to bomb his home

Thu, 09 October 2025
Actor-politician Vijay received a mail on Thursday saying that a bomb had been planted at his Neelankarai residence, but it was found to be a hoax after checking the house, police said. 

On getting a call, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was sent to the spot early in the morning, and checks were carried out, but nothing was found, police officials added. 

A constable who was at the scene said they started the search around 3 am. Initially, the search was conducted outside the house. Later, when Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam founder Vijay woke up, police were let into the house to search, he added. "We left around 7.25 am when we found nothing," said the constable. An Assistant Commissioner of Police told PTI that city personalities have been receiving bomb hoax mails from a Hotmail address.

On October 6, a prominent national daily from Chennai, too, received a bomb threat mail claiming three RDX IEDs had been planted in their premises. Like in previous cases, the BDD Squad declared it a hoax after a thorough search. PTI

