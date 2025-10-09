HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tejashwi promises govt job for every Bihari family

Thu, 09 October 2025
Share:
14:11
image
Ahead of launching his campaign for next month's Bihar assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav today promised a government job for at least one person in every household in the state if his Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan forms a government.

Within 20 days of forming the government, Tejashwi said a new law would be enacted to ensure this employment guarantee.

Within 20 months of taking office, the RJD leader said the scheme will be fully implemented across the state.

"Our government will ensure that every household will have at least one person with a government job .We will promulgate a new act within 20 days of forming the government, and in 20 months, not a single house will be without a government job," he said.

-- MI Khan in Patna 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tejashwi promises govt job for every Bihari family
LIVE! Tejashwi promises govt job for every Bihari family

Was killer cough syrup exported, asks WHO to India
Was killer cough syrup exported, asks WHO to India

The WHO will take a call on issuing a 'Global Medical Products Alert' on the cough syrup, Coldrif, after receiving an official confirmation from authorities here. The agency issues such alerts for substandard and contaminated medicines.

'Grave misconduct': CJI attacker's bar membership terminated
'Grave misconduct': CJI attacker's bar membership terminated

The SCBA said Kishore's "reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour" amounted to "a direct assault on judicial independence" and "a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity of the Supreme Court.

Cough syrup deaths: Plea in SC seeks extensive probe
Cough syrup deaths: Plea in SC seeks extensive probe

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking inquiry and systemic reform in drug safety mechanisms in the wake of deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly due to consumption of...

IPS officer's wife claims harassment led to his suicide
IPS officer's wife claims harassment led to his suicide

The wife of a Haryana Police officer who allegedly died by suicide has claimed his death was the result of 'systematic persecution' by high-ranking officers and has filed a complaint requesting an FIR be registered.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO