Tejashwi promises govt job for every Bihari family

Within 20 days of forming the government, Tejashwi said a new law would be enacted to ensure this employment guarantee.





Within 20 months of taking office, the RJD leader said the scheme will be fully implemented across the state.





"Our government will ensure that every household will have at least one person with a government job .We will promulgate a new act within 20 days of forming the government, and in 20 months, not a single house will be without a government job," he said.





-- MI Khan in Patna

Ahead of launching his campaign for next month's Bihar assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav today promised a government job for at least one person in every household in the state if his Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan forms a government.