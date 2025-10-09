HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stock markets rebound on foreign fund inflows

Thu, 09 October 2025
16:47
Stock markets rebounded on Thursday with the benchmark Sensex climbing 398 points following buying in IT firms and blue-chip Reliance Industries and foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 398.44 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 82,172.10. 

During the day, it jumped 474.07 points or 0.57 per cent to 82,247.73. The 50-share NSE Nifty jumped by 135.65 points or 0.54 per cent to 25,181.80. IT shares such as HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra gained ahead of the quarterly earnings. IT bellwether TCS is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings after market hours. 

Among Sensex firms, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma and Tata Consultancy Services were the major gainers. However, Axis Bank, Titan, Maruti and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

