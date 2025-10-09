HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC bar body terminates membership of shoe-hurling lawyer

Thu, 09 October 2025
Share:
12:05
image
The Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday terminated with immediate effect membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom, after finding him guilty of grave misconduct.

In a shocking security breach, Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI and was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma). The Bar Council of India suspended Kumar's bar licence with immediate effect. 

The SCBA said Kishore's reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour amounted to a direct assault on judicial independence and a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity of the Supreme Court.

"The Executive Committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings, and the longstanding relationship of mutual respect and trust between the Bar and the Bench. 

"The Executive Committee, having duly deliberated upon the incident and the gravity of such misconduct, is of the considered view that continuation of Mr. Rakesh Kishore as a temporary member of the SCBA would be wholly inconsistent with the dignity and discipline expected of the members of this Association," the SCBA resolution said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Coldrif pharma's license to be permanently cancelled: TN
LIVE! Coldrif pharma's license to be permanently cancelled: TN

SC bar body terminates CJI attacker's membership
SC bar body terminates CJI attacker's membership

The SCBA said Kishore's "reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour" amounted to "a direct assault on judicial independence" and "a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity of the Supreme Court.

'BJP Will Replace Nitish Kumar If...'
'BJP Will Replace Nitish Kumar If...'

'If the NDA returns with the BJP substantially ahead of the JD-U, a BJP CM bid becomes plausible; if the gap is narrow or JD-U holds pivotal seats, continuity with Nitish is the lower-risk option.'

Haryana IPS officer's suicide note alleges anti-Dalit bias
Haryana IPS officer's suicide note alleges anti-Dalit bias

A Haryana Police officer, Y Puran Kumar, allegedly committed suicide, leaving behind a note detailing mental harassment and discrimination by senior officers. His wife claims his death was the result of systematic persecution.

Pharma owner arrested over cough syrup that killed 20 kids
Pharma owner arrested over cough syrup that killed 20 kids

S Ranganathan, the owner of the Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceuticals company that manufactured the Coldrif cough syrup linked to 20 children's deaths, has been arrested.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO