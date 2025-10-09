Rupee falls 4 paise to close at 88.79 against US dollar

20:22

The rupee traded with a slight negative bias and hovered near its all-time low levels before settling for the day at 88.79 against the US dollar, lower by 4 paise on Thursday, as strong greenback demand and ongoing trade tensions between India and the US weighed on investor sentiments.





Forex traders said the USD/INR pair is trading in a tight range as absence of economic data from US amid the government shutdown may also lead to consolidation.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.76 against the greenback and fell to an intraday low of 88.79 and a high of 88.74.





It finally closed the day at 88.79 against the greenback, registering a decline of 4 paise over its previous close.