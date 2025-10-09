RJD MLA resigns from state assembly, to join BJP

13:54





"I have resigned as MLA and also quit RJD ... I will contest the coming assembly polls on a BJP ticket," Bind told PTI. He was elected to the assembly on an RJD ticket. Bind started sitting with treasury bench members after the JD(U) returned to the NDA.





Following this, the RJD had demanded his disqualification from the assembly. Petition seeking his disqualification is pending before Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav. Elections to the Bihar assembly will be held on November 6 and 11. Votes will be counted on November 14. PTI

RJD MLA from Bhabhua constituency, Bharat Bind, on Thursday resigned from the state assembly ahead of the elections. According to a notification issued by the Bihar Assembly secretariat, "Assembly seat Bhabhua (in Kaimur district) has fallen vacant on account of Bind tendering his resignation".