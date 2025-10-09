Private jet skids off runway in UP's Farrukhabad

14:29

Representational image





According to district officials, the jet, belonging to Jet Service Aviation Pvt Ltd and bearing registration number VT-DEZ, lost control while taking off and veered off the runway into shrubs around 10.30 am. The jet was carrying the managing director of a beer factory under construction in the district's industrial area, who had arrived to inspect the project site, they said.

A private jet skid off the runway and crashed into bushes at the Mohammadabad airstrip on Thursday, officials said. All passengers and the two pilots escaped unhurt.