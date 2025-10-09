HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Powerful explosion kills 5 people in Ayodhya

Thu, 09 October 2025
Share:
22:40
image
At least five people were killed and several others were injured after a house collapsed following a powerful explosion in Pagla Bhari village under the Pura Kalandar police station area of Ayodhya on Thursday, officials said. 

Circle officer Shailendra Singh told PTI that several people were still feared trapped under the debris, and rescue operations were underway. 

"Five people have died in the explosion, a few have been injured, and efforts are on to rescue those trapped. The cause of the blast is not yet clear," Singh said. 

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police, the fire department and the local administration teams rushed to the spot. 

Rescue workers have been using excavators to clear the rubble, while nearby houses have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. 

Officials have appealed to residents to stay away from the accident site to facilitate rescue efforts. 

Senior police and administrative officers are supervising the operation and have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi congratulates Trump on Gaza plan, talks trade
LIVE! Modi congratulates Trump on Gaza plan, talks trade

J-K: Body of missing soldier found, search on for another
J-K: Body of missing soldier found, search on for another

The soldiers, both commandos of an elite Para unit, went missing during a combing operation in the Kokernag area on Tuesday. The operation was launched two days ago in the Ahlan Gadole area, following inputs that a group of terrorists...

Blast near UP mosque caused by firecracker storage: Police
Blast near UP mosque caused by firecracker storage: Police

A massive explosion in Kanpur's Mishri Bazaar was caused by illegal firecracker storage, not a scooter explosion, police confirm. Terror links have been ruled out, and several arrests have been made.

Govt launches all India drive to test cough syrups
Govt launches all India drive to test cough syrups

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated a nationwide campaign to test, inspect, and audit cough syrup manufacturers following concerns about contaminated products and child deaths. The initiative aims to...

Cong councillor loses seat in 'love jihad' funding case
Cong councillor loses seat in 'love jihad' funding case

Anwar Qadri, a Congress councillor in Indore, India, has been removed from his position due to allegations of funding 'love jihad'. This action follows his arrest and accusations of providing funds to lure women into converting to Islam....

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO