Porsche racing BMW collides with divider in Mumbai, driver injured

An accident occurred on the Western Express Highway in Maharashtra's Mumbai late at night on Wednesday after a Porsche car allegedly collided with a divider while racing a BMW car. The driver of the car was also seriously injured in this accident, while no casualties have been reported yet.
According to an eyewitness, the Porsche and the BMW were racing, after which the Porsche went out of control and hit the divider. The visuals show a blue Porsche car that was completely damaged after the alleged collision. Further details are awaited in the case. -- ANI