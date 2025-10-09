Porsche racing BMW collides with divider in Mumbai, driver injured

09:09





According to an eyewitness, the Porsche and the BMW were racing, after which the Porsche went out of control and hit the divider. The visuals show a blue Porsche car that was completely damaged after the alleged collision. Further details are awaited in the case. -- ANI

An accident occurred on the Western Express Highway in Maharashtra's Mumbai late at night on Wednesday after a Porsche car allegedly collided with a divider while racing a BMW car. The driver of the car was also seriously injured in this accident, while no casualties have been reported yet.