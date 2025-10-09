HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Porsche racing BMW collides with divider in Mumbai, driver injured

Thu, 09 October 2025
Share:
09:09
image
An accident occurred on the Western Express Highway in Maharashtra's Mumbai late at night on Wednesday after a Porsche car allegedly collided with a divider while racing a BMW car. The driver of the car was also seriously injured in this accident, while no casualties have been reported yet. 

According to an eyewitness, the Porsche and the BMW were racing, after which the Porsche went out of control and hit the divider. The visuals show a blue Porsche car that was completely damaged after the alleged collision. Further details are awaited in the case. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Pharma owner arrested over cough syrup that kills 20 kids
Pharma owner arrested over cough syrup that kills 20 kids

S Ranganathan, the owner of the Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceuticals company that manufactured the Coldrif cough syrup linked to 20 children's deaths, has been arrested.

LIVE! Porsche racing BMW collides with divider in Mumbai
LIVE! Porsche racing BMW collides with divider in Mumbai

Trump says Israel, Hamas agree on '1st phase' of peace plan
Trump says Israel, Hamas agree on '1st phase' of peace plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media, "With God's help we will bring them all home."

'War Has No Winners, Only Losers'
'War Has No Winners, Only Losers'

'I noticed a nine-year-old child hugging another child every few minutes.''The two were sisters and were playing in their village when an armed gang attacked their village and set fire to it.''They hid together, only to witness their...

'Solver' Exam Scam: AI Apps, Fake Facial ID
'Solver' Exam Scam: AI Apps, Fake Facial ID

The Lucknow police have uncovered a cheating racket that mimicked the style of exam fraud seen in the first Munnabhai film, where real candidates were replaced by professional impersonators to sit for competitive exams.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO