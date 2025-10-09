HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM welcomes Trump's 1st phase peace plan for West Asia

Thu, 09 October 2025
10:15
PM Modi has called Netanyahu's leadership 'strong'. File pic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for West Asia, under which Israel and Hamas have decided to pause fighting in Gaza. Modi said the agreement was also a reflection of the strong leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

"We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu," Modi said in a post on X. 

"We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace," he said. 

Israel and Hamas have agreed to pause fighting in Gaza and release at least some hostages and prisoners in an agreement that was put forward by the Trump administration. The agreement marks the biggest breakthrough in months in the devastating two-year-old war. -- PTI

