Follow Rediff on:      
No valid voter will be dropped during Bengal SIR: EC

Thu, 09 October 2025
20:53
The Election Commission on Thursday asserted that no valid voter's name will be deleted from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, dismissing apprehensions expressed by the state's ruling Trinamool Congress. 

The assurance was given by the CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal after a high-level meeting on voter list revision held at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur district, where a four-member central delegation, including deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, reviewed the preparations for the SIR.

"No valid voter's name will be excluded. Whatever is stated in the law will be followed," Agarwal said.

Union minister and BJP MP Shantanu Thakur has claimed that around 1.2 crore "illegal voters" could be removed from West Bengal's electoral rolls through the SIR. 

In response, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has warned that any attempt to tamper with the voters' list in the name of the SIR would amount to betrayal of democracy.

"Those whose names were included in the 2002 SIR and who are government officials will not be required to submit any documents," Agarwal said. -- PTI 

