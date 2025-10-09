HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai's Cuffe Parade-Aarey Aqua metro fully operational

Thu, 09 October 2025
Share:
09:48
image
The entire 33.5-km stretch of Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR became operational on Thursday morning, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the corridor's final phase, officials said. 

The full-length operation of the corridor, known as Aqua Line, started with the departure of the first trains from both the terminals at 5.55 am, an official from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade, marking a major milestone in the city's infrastructure development. 

Till Wednesday, the Aqua Line operation was limited between Acharya Atre Chowk and Aarey JVLR. With the opening of the 10.99-km `Phase 2B', the city's first fully underground metro corridor covering a distance of 33.5 km between Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR in the western suburbs, became completely operational from Thursday. 

"Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a significant enhancement to Mumbai's infrastructure. Metro connectivity is essential for a city's growth. This project will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Mumbai," PM Modi said on X on Wednesday. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Was cough syrup which killed kids exported: WHO to India
LIVE! Was cough syrup which killed kids exported: WHO to India

Hope hostages...: Modi reacts to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Hope hostages...: Modi reacts to Trump's Gaza peace plan

The agreement marks the biggest breakthrough in months in the devastating two-year-old war.

Pharma owner arrested over cough syrup that killed 20 kids
Pharma owner arrested over cough syrup that killed 20 kids

S Ranganathan, the owner of the Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceuticals company that manufactured the Coldrif cough syrup linked to 20 children's deaths, has been arrested.

Blast in 2 scooters near mosque rocks Kanpur; 6 injured
Blast in 2 scooters near mosque rocks Kanpur; 6 injured

'We were sitting inside the shop when suddenly there was a loud blast. People were startled and items of shops were scattered all over the road'

Inside The Tata Trusts Showdown: A House Divided
Inside The Tata Trusts Showdown: A House Divided

A quiet but consequential power struggle has erupted within the storied 156-year-old Tata Trusts just a year after the death of group patriarch Ratan Tata on October 9, 2024.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO