'Molester' godman's bail hearing tomorrow

The court will decide whether the bail plea will be heard by the principal judge and district judge or assigned to another judge. A judge in the morning had recused from hearing the bail plea of Chaitanyanand Saraswati.





The matter was referred to the District Judge. Saraswati has moved an application seeking bail in a molestation case. He is running in judicial custody after police interrogation. The bail application came up for hearing before the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Atul Ahlawat in the morning.





He recused himself from hearing the matter. On an earlier occasion, he had also recused from hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Saraswati in a financial irregularities case.





Senior advocate Ajay Burman appeared for Chaitanyanand Saraswati to argue for bail. Patiala House Court on October 3 remanded Chaitanyanand to 14 days' judicial custody in a molestation case. Chaitanyanand Saraswati was interrogated by the Delhi police for 5 days of custodial remand.





It is alleged that he molested 17 girls in an educational institute in the Vasant Kunj area. Chaitanyanand Saraswati alias Parthasarthy is in judicial custody till October 17. Chaitanyananda Saraswati was arrested on September 27 in Agra and was brought to Delhi. Delhi police had produced him before the court, and he was granted a 5-day remand on September 28. His earlier plea seeking anticipatory bail in a financial irregularities case was rejected by the Patiala House Court. -- ANI

The Principal District and Session judge of Patiala House on Thursday listed the matter of Chaitanyanand Saraswati for hearing on Friday. The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anju Bajaj Chandan, listed the bail matter for hearing tomorrow.