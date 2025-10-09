HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mathura police refutes rumours; says Premanand Maharaj in good health

Thu, 09 October 2025
17:27
Amid speculation over the health of Vrindavan-based spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj, Mathura police on Thursday said the seer is in good health and urged people not to spread false or baseless rumours.  

According to police, unverified reports claiming that Premanand's health had deteriorated severely had caused anxiety among his followers.

As a result, devotees began gathering around his Vrindavan ashram, prompting the police to issue an official clarification to maintain law and order in the area.

'The saint is completely healthy, and people are advised not to believe or circulate any rumours. Strict action will be taken against anyone found spreading misinformation,' Mathura SSP posted on X.  -- PTI

