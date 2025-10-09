HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC allows accused to go home for Diwali

Thu, 09 October 2025
16:08
File pic. Ashish Mishra with policemen during his arrest in 2021
The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the key accused in the Lakhimpur violence case - Ashish Mishra, son of former Union Minister and BJP leader Ajay Mishra Teni, to travel to Lakhimpur on October 20 to celebrate Diwali with his family. 

The permission was granted by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi after Ashish Mishra's counsel requested for the same. During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Uttar Pradesh (UP) government informed the bench that FIR has been registered against Mishra, on a complaint alleging that Mishra is influencing a witness in the case.

Earlier, on August 7, the top court had expressed dissatisfaction over the UP police's explanation for not having acted on the threat complaint it received from the witness Baljinder Singh. -- ANI

