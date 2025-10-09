Judge recuses from hearing Chaitanyananda's bail plea

17:46

Chaitanyananda is at present in judicial custody.





Additional sessions judge Atul Ahlawat recused himself from hearing the accused's plea for the grant of bail, following which the matter was posted before the district judge of Patiala House district courts for being assigned to some other judge.





The application is likely to be heard on Friday, court sources said.





Earlier on Wednesday, a magisterial court passed an interim order allowing Chaitanyananda's plea to have access to food without onion and garlic, spectacles and medicines.

A judge on Thursday recused himself from hearing the bail plea of self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati in the case where he is accused of molesting 17 women students at a private management institute in New Delhi.