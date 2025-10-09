Jio's AI Course For Students, Beginners





JioPC users can access the course via a desktop shortcut on the home screen.





Powered by JioPC, and in collaboration with the Jio Institute, the four-week programme was announced on the inaugural day of India Mobile Congress 2025.Meant for students and AI-curious beginners, the programme provides hands-on exposure to multiple AI tools across productivity, learning, and creativity.





It assists learners to understand AI fundamentals, summarise and organise information, create designs, stories, and presentations, and apply AI to solve real-life problems.





"The course blends AI fundamentals with practical assignments and culminates in an AI-powered capstone project, ensuring participants build skills they can use immediately," the company said in a statement.





Commenting on the launch, a Jio spokesperson said, "With the launch of AI Classroom, we are taking significant steps towards preparing students in India for an AI-driven future. This initiative will not only familiarise students with the fundamentals of AI but also encourage them to apply it creatively and responsibly."





-- Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard

The free-of-cost course is accessible on PC, desktop, or laptop.Learners can also access the course on their TVs through JioPC on their Jio Set Top Box.