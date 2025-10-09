HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
It's a forgotten chapter: CJI on shoe attack

Thu, 09 October 2025
For us it is a forgotten chapter, CJI reiterates stand on shoe attack, proceeds with hearing. "My learned brother and I were very shocked with what happened on Monday; for us it is a forgotten chapter," CJI BR Gavai on the shoe attack.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says the attack on the CJI was unpardonable, hails the judge for magnanimity. 

Justice Bhuyan differs on course of action in CJI shoe attack, says incident was affront to Supreme Court. "I have my own views on this, he is CJI, its not a matter of joke!" says Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on shoe attack.

The Supreme Court Bar Association today terminated with immediate effect membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom, after finding him guilty of  grave misconduct.

In a shocking security breach, Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI and was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma). 
The Bar Council of India suspended Kumar's bar licence with immediate effect. 

Tejashwi promises govt job to every family in Bihar
Tejashwi promises govt job to every family in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promised that if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, it will ensure every family has a member with a government job, enacting legislation within 20 days of forming the government.

'If the NDA returns with the BJP substantially ahead of the JD-U, a BJP CM bid becomes plausible; if the gap is narrow or JD-U holds pivotal seats, continuity with Nitish is the lower-risk option.'

With the opening of the 10.99-km 'Phase 2B', the city's first fully underground metro corridor covering a distance of 33.5 km between Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR in the western suburbs, became completely operational from...

The death toll from contaminated cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 22, with two more children succumbing to kidney infections. An investigation is underway, and arrests have been made.

