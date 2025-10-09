It's a forgotten chapter: CJI on shoe attack

15:16





Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says the attack on the CJI was unpardonable, hails the judge for magnanimity.





Justice Bhuyan differs on course of action in CJI shoe attack, says incident was affront to Supreme Court. "I have my own views on this, he is CJI, its not a matter of joke!" says Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on shoe attack.





The Supreme Court Bar Association today terminated with immediate effect membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom, after finding him guilty of grave misconduct.

In a shocking security breach, Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI and was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma). The Bar Council of India suspended Kumar's bar licence with immediate effect.

For us it is a forgotten chapter, CJI reiterates stand on shoe attack, proceeds with hearing. "My learned brother and I were very shocked with what happened on Monday; for us it is a forgotten chapter," CJI BR Gavai on the shoe attack.