Israel, Hamas agree on '1st phase' of peace plan: Trump

Thu, 09 October 2025
United States President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the "first phase" of his peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners
 
 In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, "This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace." 
 
 "All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" he added. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media, "With God's help we will bring them all home." 

Hamas said separately that the deal would ensure the withdrawal of Israeli troops as well as allow for the entry of aid and exchange of hostages and prisoners. 

