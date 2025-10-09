'India Will Be Factory Of The Future'

10:57





"India will become the factory of the future with its software-defined economy. Intellectual property will become the new currency in the age of AI," he said at an event in Bengaluru on Wednesday.





The French software maker, which sells software to auto makers, plane makers, and industrial firms, has been betting big on India for the last few years. It has set a target of $1 billion revenue from the country by 2030 and has 25 per cent of its workforce based here. As part of that focus, the company announced the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art research and development campus in Pune earlier this week.





This expansion makes Pune, its largest centre in India and a critical hub in its global innovation network.





"India is one of the most innovative nations. Dassault invested more than euro 100 million to expand its R&D laboratory in Pune and increase capacity by almost 50 per cent," Daloz added.





-- Avik Das, Business Standard

India is one of the major economies that will drive the future of the world because the country has innovative power, imagination and the workforce of the future, Dassault Systemes CEO Pascal Daloz said.