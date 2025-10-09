HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hungarian author wins Literature Nobel

Thu, 09 October 2025
Share:
16:38
image
The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to the Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai "for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art." 

His book, 'Herscht 07769', has been described as a great contemporary German novel, on account of its accuracy in portraying the country's social unrest. 

"In 'Herscht 07769' we find ourselves in not a feverish nightmare in the Carpathians but rather a credible portrayal of a contemporary small town in Thringen, Germany, which is nevertheless also afflicted by social anarchy, murder and arson. At the same time, the terror of the novel plays out against the backdrop of Johann Sebastian Bach's powerful legacy. It is a book, written in a single breath, about violence and beauty 'impossibly' conjoined," says the Nobel Academy.

Lszl Krasznahorkai was born in 1954 in the small town of Gyula in southeast Hungary, near the Romanian border. A similar remote rural area is the scene of Krasznahorkais first novel Stntang, published in 1985 (Satantango, 2012), which was a literary sensation in Hungary and the authors breakthrough work.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Assist excluded voters: SC to Bihar legal service
LIVE! Assist excluded voters: SC to Bihar legal service

What happened on Monday...: CJI breaks silence on shoe attack
What happened on Monday...: CJI breaks silence on shoe attack

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who is sharing the bench, differed with the course of action adopted against the errant lawyer, and said, "I have my own views on this, he is the CJI, it is not a matter of joke!"

Tejashwi promises govt job to every family in Bihar
Tejashwi promises govt job to every family in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promised that if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, it will ensure every family has a member with a government job, enacting legislation within 20 days of forming the government.

Bihar's 'Singham' Roars Into Battle
Bihar's 'Singham' Roars Into Battle

Former IPS officer Shivdeep Lande, the popular Maharashtra-born 'supercop' calls Bihar his 'karmabhoomi.'

H-1B Visa: Why Nvidia Will Pay $100,000 To For Talent
H-1B Visa: Why Nvidia Will Pay $100,000 To For Talent

'As one of many immigrants at Nvidia, I know the opportunities we've found in America have profoundly shaped our lives.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO