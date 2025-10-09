Hungarian author wins Literature Nobel

16:38





His book, 'Herscht 07769', has been described as a great contemporary German novel, on account of its accuracy in portraying the country's social unrest.





"In 'Herscht 07769' we find ourselves in not a feverish nightmare in the Carpathians but rather a credible portrayal of a contemporary small town in Thringen, Germany, which is nevertheless also afflicted by social anarchy, murder and arson. At the same time, the terror of the novel plays out against the backdrop of Johann Sebastian Bach's powerful legacy. It is a book, written in a single breath, about violence and beauty 'impossibly' conjoined," says the Nobel Academy.





Lszl Krasznahorkai was born in 1954 in the small town of Gyula in southeast Hungary, near the Romanian border. A similar remote rural area is the scene of Krasznahorkais first novel Stntang, published in 1985 (Satantango, 2012), which was a literary sensation in Hungary and the authors breakthrough work.

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to the Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai "for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art."