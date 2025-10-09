Gold worth several crores, land documents, cash found in raid on MP ex-engineer

23:54

Gold worth several crore rupees, cash, land documents, vehicles as well as 17 tonnes of honey were found during these raids, he added.





The searches were carried out under the supervision of Director General of Lokayukta Yogesh Deshmukha based on complaints that G P Mehra had accumulated huge wealth through corrupt practices during his service tenure, Bhopal Lokayukta SP D Rathore told PTI.





"Acting on verified information, a case was registered against Mehra under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The raids were conducted after obtaining mandatory approval. As far as the honey is concerned, we are probing if he was in the business of selling it," Rathore said. -- PTI

The Lokayukta police on Thursday conducted raids at multiple premises of a retired engineer-in-chief of the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department in Bhopal and Narmadapuram district for allegedly amassing assets unlawfully, an official said.