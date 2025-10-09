Former PM Deve Gowda recovering well: Kumaraswamy

21:18





The 92-year-old JD(S) supremo was admitted on Tuesday following a fever.





"Whatever health problems he had are not there now. Doctors have succeeded in healing him. No one should panic," Kumaraswamy told reporters after visiting his father in the hospital.





The minister said that his father believes in God and is blessed by the people, and therefore, there's nothing for his followers to worry about.





Kumaraswamy said Gowda may remain in the hospital for the next three to four days. -- PTI

