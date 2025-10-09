ECI deploys around 8.5 lakh officials for elections in Bihar

16:27





The first phase of polling will be on November 6 for 121 constituencies, while the second phase on November 11 will cover the remaining 122. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.





The personnel to be deployed include nearly 4.53 lakh Polling Personnel, 2.5 lakh Police Officials, 28,370 Counting Personnel, 17,875 Micro Observers, 9,625 Sector Officers, 4,840 Micro Observers for counting and upto 90,712 Anganwadi Sevikas may also be deployed, said the ECI. The election machinery, including 90,712 BLOs and 243 EROs is available for the voters on a phone call and through the Book-a-call to BLO facility on the ECINet App. -- ANI









To ensure the smooth and orderly progress of the various phases of elections in Bihar, around 8.5 lakh election officials have been deployed, said the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a press note on Thursday. The Bihar Assembly election will be conducted in two phases, covering all 243 constituencies.