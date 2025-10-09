HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EC officials threatening Bengal govt officers: Mamata

Thu, 09 October 2025
18:50
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that Election Commission officials were 'threatening' officers of her government, and 'acting under political influence' even before the announcement of assembly poll dates.

She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of 'playing with fire' in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, warning that any attempt to tamper with the voters' list would amount to 'betrayal of democracy'.

"The Election Commission is threatening state government officers. We will not tolerate this," Banerjee said during a press conference at the West Bengal secretariat.

The Trinamool Congress supremo wondered how EC officials visiting the state could summon government officers, as the poll dates were yet to be announced.

Assembly elections are due in the state next year.

"This SIR is not what it appears. It is being used as a cover to carry out an NRC (National Register of Citizens)-type process in West Bengal," Banerjee claimed.  -- PTI

