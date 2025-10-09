HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Don't misuse AI-based tools in Bihar poll campaigning: EC to parties

Thu, 09 October 2025
09:08
Representational image
Representational image
The Election Commission has warned political parties against misusing AI to create deepfakes or distort information in the Bihar assembly polls. In a statement on Thursday, the poll authority also reminded parties of its instructions to prominently label Al-generated or synthetic content being shared for campaigning through their social media platforms or in the form of advertisements. 

Parties, star campaigners and candidates should prominently declare that the content is "Al-Generated", "Digitally Enhanced", or a "Synthetic Content". It cautioned that a strict watch on social media posts is being kept to ensure that the election atmosphere is not vitiated.

"The Commission advised the parties against misuse of AI based tools to create deep fakes that distort information or propagate misinformation over social media platforms emphasizing the need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process," it said. 

Amid the last Lok Sabha elections, EC had come out with a set of directives for parties against misuse of artificial intelligence to prevent spread of misinformation. Bihar goes to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11 with counting of votes on November 14. PTI

